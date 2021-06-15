Tea, coffee cakes and foreign languages at new Blackpool Cafe!

Tea World has opened in Common Edge Road to offer teas, coffee's and refreshments plus the chance to pick up a few worlds of a foreign language.

It is the brainchild of Dee Janic, who has run her foreign languages teaching, Language 4 Life School, in Blackpool for many years, but who wanted to branch out and expand her business.

Dee said: "It was a former chippy (Simon's Plaice) so it had been used for catering already, but we have obviously done a lot of alterations.

Dee Janic of Tea World in Common Edge Road

"I had this idea that I wanted to combine the businesses where people could enjoy the cafe and, in an informal way, could practice their languages. Our language school is upstairs so people can still book lessons or just come in and enjoy the cafe.

"We are doing up the outside at the moment which should be ready soon and there is a lot of space."

She said they aimed to use local suppliers where possible including Lathams of Preston for cakes.

"Our baristas can speak different languages so when you come to our tea room you will be able to practice a foreign language but of course you don't have to.

The new cafe has been converted from a former fish and chip shop

"We will also offer cakes and tea from different countries. We will also introduce theme days for example Spanish , Polish , Italian where you will be able to taste their traditional cakes and drinks.

"There will be also a possibility to book an afternoon tea where you will be given a separate room. I think this is very important for people who are worried about Covid and being around other people. We will also be offering to do private functions such as baby showers, wedding receptions and people can book private rooms."

She said the cafe offers everything from traditional English breakfast tea to fruit and mint teas, Pai Mu Tan, Oolong, Argentinian and White Monkey teas as well as barista coffee.

Dee who hails from Poland where she worked as an English teacher, came to Blackpool to hone her language skills and ended up founding the business Languages 4 Life in 2009 with help from the council's Get Started team.

It offers coffee and cakes as well as exotic teas from around the world

The qualified interpreter who has a masters degree in International relations, said the school, which used to be in Whitegate Drive, specialises in one to one tuition in everything from Chinese, Polish, German,Spanish and Portuguese to English.

Dee also runs a languages school at the site and people can practice foreign languages there if they wish