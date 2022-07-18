Lucy Holliday from Baby Sensory Fylde

Lucy Holliday from Baby Sensory Fylde has picked up a nomination in the What’s On 4 Kids Activities Awards for 2022.

The awards were launched 16 years ago to showcase the UK’s best children’s clubs, classes, leaders, venues and volunteers with the experts - parents and carers - nominating and voting for those who have made so much difference to their children’s lives.

Nominated in the Most Loved Activity Leader or Business Manager category in North England, Lucy Holliday from Baby Sensory Fylde said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have been nominated for this

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

award.

"I’ve only been running Baby Sensory Fylde for the last 12 months, so to even be considered for this and know that people nominated me to get to this stage is honestly incredible. It sounds really clichéd but it really would be a dream come true to become a finalist and be invited to the awards themselves.

"There are so many people in the same category so every vote really does count.”

The awards have 30 categories and can be voted for at www.whatson4kids.co.uk/awards before the deadline on July 22.

Among the judging panel is Sarah-Jane Honeywell, who became a household name as a presenter on CBeebies, as well as for appearing in the West End and Off Broadway.