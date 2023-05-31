Pop culture portrait artist Nathan Wyburn drew large crowds in Lytham’s Clifton Square as he took to canvas to create a unique portrait of the ‘Hello’ singer using locally sourced sand.

Cardiff-based Nathan took the trip to create the artwork ahead of Lionel headlining at Lytham Festival on Saturday, July 1.

Well-known for using unconventional materials to make portraits of celebrities, such as chocolate, pizza, newspaper cuttings and toothpaste, Nathan has worked with artists across the globe and, in most instances, actually presented them with the final work.

This has seen Nathan create bespoke pieces for the likes of Mariah Carey, Shania Twain and Adam Lambert in glitter, Dame Shirley Bassey in coffee, Liz Truss in lettuce, the late Robbie Coltrane in crackers and even King Charles with Marmite on toast to raise a toast to the new King.

He has also appeared on several TV shows both at home and internationally.

Nathan was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 and since then he has featured on shows including ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Blue Peter, Sky Portrait Artist Of The Year, The Jimmy Fallon Show, Good Morning America and the Today show in Australia.

Speaking about his Lionel creation, Nathan said: “Lionel is an absolute icon so to be able to bring him to Lytham a few weeks ahead of this year’s festival was something I really wanted to do.

“Using sand from the Ribble estuary was the obvious choice for this to celebrate Lytham’s location on the coast and I am really pleased with the final piece and the reaction from people while I was working.”

A long-awaited headliner set from Lionel Richie will fill Lytham Green on July 1 as the international superstar will perform songs from his extensive and much-loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day.

Lionel Richie’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere, with fans set to enjoy timeless mega-hits and singalong classics such as Three Times A Lady, Truly, Say You Say Me and All Night Long.

His music is part of the fabric of pop music and Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide and is an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four-time Grammy Awards winner.

He will be supported by award-winning hitmaker Gabrielle, British pop icon Kim Wilde and blues, soul and rock artist Kevin Davy White.