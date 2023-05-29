News you can trust since 1873
All set for 125th anniversary of Thornton Cleveleys Gala

It’s an extra special Thornton Cleveleys Gala this year – the big event celebrates its 125th anniversary within a fortnight.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th May 2023, 18:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 18:53 BST

A packed weekend of Gala activities is taking place on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, at King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton.

The Gala has been a central part of the communities of Thornton and Cleveleys, involving several generations of some families from the area.

This year the Gala has been expanded into a two-day event, including live music, and will also see queens from previous years in attendance, specially for the anniversary.

Thornton Cleveleys Gala parade in a previous year.Thornton Cleveleys Gala parade in a previous year.
Thornton Cleveleys Gala parade in a previous year.
What is happening on the Saturday?

On Saturday June 10, there will be a live music event from 12pm to 7pm, including acts such as Aimee Hudson, Total Toby, Thursdays, Fiasco, Simon Clarke; Fylde Ukulele; Darwin and the Finches.

There will be numerous food and drink stalls available on St George’s Playing Fields on the day.

Anniversary Gala Day itself is on the Sunday

On Sunday June 11, the 125th Anniversary Thornton-Cleveleys Gala Day itself will take place.

Gala Day Timetable

Hoisting of the Gala Flag by Chairman Holly Moorhouse

11am - Flower laying and traditional Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph at Four Lane Ends. People are advised to arrive early to secure their viewing position.

11am - Judging of Queens at the cenotaph; judging of parade entries on King George’s Playing Fields

12pm - Parade sets off from cenotaph, immediately after the service, joined a few minutes later by local schools, clubs and organisations at King George’s Playing Fields.

Parade Route - Starting at King George’s Playing Fields, making our way down Victoria Road East, turning left on to Lawsons Road, continuing down Trunnah Road, turning left on to Fleetwood Road North, ending back at King Georges Playing Fields.

12pm - Funfair and Stalls open on King George’s Playing Fields

1pm - Parade returns to King George’s Playing Fields

2pm - Crowning Ceremony and trophies awarded to our parade winners

5pm - Stalls and entertainment to end on King George’s Playing Fields

How to enter the parade

Entry forms for the Gala parade are available in this year’s programme, on the Gala website at www.thorntoncleveleysgalaofficial.co.uk , or directly from the Gala Secretary Helen

Moorhouse at [email protected]

A donation of £1 is required to enter the parade.

