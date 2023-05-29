The 14-year-old Baines School student is in the running to be named Best Young Performer after his five-year stint in the hit Channel 4 soap.

Jayden, who attends Scream Theatre Schools in Blackpool, arrived on the show in 2018 with his final scenes airing earlier this year as he was jailed for three murders.

Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello in Hollyoaks

The role saw Bobby take a dark turn after his on-screen mum, Mercedes, played by Jennifer Metcalfe, spiralled into a self-destructive nature. Bobby became obsessed with protecting her leading to the demise of three characters. After his crimes were discovered in December last year, Bobby was arrested and sentenced to time in a juvenile detention centre.

“I’m delighted to be nominated for this award,” Jayden said. “I’m so thankful to have such a great support network who have backed me on this venture. I’m excited to attend the awards ceremony, it’s going to be an amazing experience.”

