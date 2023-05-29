News you can trust since 1873
British Soap Awards: Blackpool Hollyoaks star Jayden Fox nominated for portrayal of evil Bobby Costello

Blackpool’s Hollyoaks star Jayden Fox has been nominated for a British Soap Award for his portrayal of teenage killer Bobby Costello.
Adam Lord
Adam Lord
Published 29th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:56 BST

The 14-year-old Baines School student is in the running to be named Best Young Performer after his five-year stint in the hit Channel 4 soap.

Jayden, who attends Scream Theatre Schools in Blackpool, arrived on the show in 2018 with his final scenes airing earlier this year as he was jailed for three murders.

Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello in HollyoaksJayden Fox as Bobby Costello in Hollyoaks
The role saw Bobby take a dark turn after his on-screen mum, Mercedes, played by Jennifer Metcalfe, spiralled into a self-destructive nature. Bobby became obsessed with protecting her leading to the demise of three characters. After his crimes were discovered in December last year, Bobby was arrested and sentenced to time in a juvenile detention centre.

“I’m delighted to be nominated for this award,” Jayden said. “I’m so thankful to have such a great support network who have backed me on this venture. I’m excited to attend the awards ceremony, it’s going to be an amazing experience.”

You can vote for Jayden to pick up the Best Young Performer award until June 2. The British Soap Awards air on ITV the following night, Saturday, June 3, from the Lowry in Salford.

