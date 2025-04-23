Afloat: An educational show about the asylum process

By Phoebe Mcsweeney
A Theatre for Social Change called ‘Afloat’ is going on a North West tour May and June 2025. The show follows individuals living in England who are forced to flee when the dream to make Britain Great turns into a living nightmare.

Afloat brings to the stage powerful real-life stories of asylum seekers, inviting the audience to step into their shoes and confront the daily struggles and challenges faced with every step. By experiencing their journey firsthand, we aim to foster a deeper sense of empathy and compassion for those navigating the asylum process.

Members of Asylum Link have been empowered through training in all aspects of devising theatre, collaborating alongside industry professionals to bring this production to life. Together, they’ve crafted a performance that not only educates audiences on the asylum process but also highlights the importance of community cohesion and the transformative power of the arts.

‘Afloat’ is a response to the long term barriers asylum seekers face and theatre for change was recognised as an outlet allowing service users to articulate their voices alongside learning and fulfilling long term life goals.

North West Tour

Showings:

  • Saturday, 17 May - Octagon Theatre Bolton
  • Friday, 23 May - Saturday, 24 May - Unity Theatre, Liverpool
  • Thursday, 29 May - Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes
  • Saturday, 31 May - The Studio, Widnes
  • Saturday, 7 June - Theatre Porto, Ellesmere Port

To book, see: linktr.ee/afloat_theatre

Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

