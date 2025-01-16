Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The winner of the private island on Beast Games has been revealed 😱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of the private island on Beast Games has been revealed.

Fans had to wait a week to discover the outcome of the challenge.

But the show was not done with the surprises yet!

Beast Games has finally revealed which player has won the $1.8m (£1.5m approx) private island. The Prime Video show has long promised that someone would walk away with the deed.

Last week’s episode focused on the players who had opted to compete to win the lucrative prize. They were slowly eliminated until just two were left - but it finished on a cliff-hanger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a seven day wait, the Prime Video show has finally revealed the winner. It comes as the latest episode was released on the streaming service.

Who won the private island on Beast Games?

Player 952 (front left) won the island on Beast Games | Prime Video

Player 952 was the winner of the island. She was revealed to be the new owner of the $1.8m private island at the start of episode seven.

It came after the cliff-hanger last week, which left it up in the air who would win the island. She also returned to the game and remained in with a chance to win the grand prize of $5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How was the winner of the island decided?

The players who had volunteered to compete for the chance to win the island took part in a series of challenges across episodes six and seven. From a vote to see who would be eliminated, to one player taking home $425,000 after opening a brief case and choosing to leave the game.

But with just two players left - including Player 952 - the players had two briefcases and MrBeast told them to put an X in one and a check in the other. After this the players then picked one of the opponents briefcases to swap and if when they were opened they had two checks - they would win the island.

It only took one round - at least from what we were shown - for player 952 to win the game and become the proud new owner of a private island.

What happened in the rest of the episode?

The action returned to Beast City and there were just 52 players left - leaving the grand prize of $5m firmly in their sights. For the next challenge, players had to pick between three doors to take on either a mental, physical or game of chance challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Player 952, who earlier won the island, picked the game of chance option and managed to make it through. So she is still in with a chance to win $5m to go with her new island.

It ended on a cliff-hanger once again as the fate of the players who opted for the physical challenge was left in the balance. Two players attempted to hang from a bar for the longest time, with the winner sending their team through to the next round.