Beast Games has regularly had a spot in Prime Video’s top 10 chart 📺

Beast Games is releasing weekly on Prime Video.

The Amazon show sees 1,000 contestants compete for a $5m grand prize.

Fans might be wondering how many episodes are left on the show.

Beast Games has got fans talking since it started on Prime Video last month. The show takes YouTube superstar MrBeast’s signature brand of challenges and gives them a TV twist.

The show sees 1,000 contestants compete for a grand prize of $5m - which has been billed as the largest single prize in reality TV history. There are also other prizes up for grabs including a private island.

Prime Video is releasing episodes of the show weekly - and you might be wondering how many are left. Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes of Beast Games are left?

Screenshot from trailer for Beast Games. | Amazon MGM Studios

The Prime Video show will have 10 episodes in total - so don’t worry fans, you still have plenty left to enjoy. The next episode to be released will be episode 6 - kick-starting the back half of the season as the players get closer and closer to the $5m prize.

The most recent episode - Fight to win a Private Island - was the longest one so far at 59 minutes. The lengths of the remaining episodes have yet to be confirmed.

When will all of the episodes be out?

After dropping the first two episodes on Thursday December 19, the show has continued to air weekly. Prime Video tends to alternate its release schedule - with some shows dropping all at once like Fallout season one, or spread out over a number of weeks like Beast Games.

The 10th and final episode of the current season of Beast Games is scheduled to release on Thursday February 13. So if you are waiting to binge watch it all in one go, that is when you will be able to blast through all 10 episodes.

What is the age rating for Beast Games?

MrBeast is extremely popular with younger audiences on YouTube - so if you recognise the name, it is likely because of your kids. But you might be wondering whether Beast Games is suitable to watch with your little ones.

The episodes have so far bounced between a range of different age ratings - with the first and third ones being rated for 12 plus. However the two most recent episodes - four and five - have a PG rating, while episode two was rated U.

What have you made of Beast Games so far - have you enjoyed the challenges? Let me know by email: [email protected].