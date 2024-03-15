Watch as CGI drone show lights up sky as Blackpool's £21m Backlot Cinema prepares to open
An awesome promotional video was launched ahead of the Backlot Cinema and Diner's grand opening.
The video, which cleverly uses CGI, shows the lights floating away from the Blackpool Tower as they form a massive drone show.
It was released as the final touches were being made to the cinema which is due to open on Friday, March 22.
The Backlot's business manager Fabio Vidotti said: "We have been busy working on building a fantastic cinematic wonderland and we can’t wait to welcome the Blackpool community to see what we’ve created.
"The Backlot will bring an unrivalled experience to the town, from the delicious diner to the big screen cinema, the exceptional event calendar and the five-star service that will be part of every visit."
The £21m multiplex cinema features one of the largest IMAX screens in the country, measuring an impressive 10.85 metres in height and 19.87 metres in width – which is as wide as the iconic Big Dipper is tall.
The cinema and themed Backlot Diner has been built as part of the second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre.
Investment includes £5m of funding from the government's Covid-19 Getting Building Fund, with the balance coming from council borrowing, plus a further £6m investment in the fit-out of the building including the IMAX screen.
The screen, measuring 10.85m high and 19.87m wide, will be equipped with the company’s most advanced theatrical experience, IMAX with Laser.
Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio.
The first film to be shown on the IMAX screen will be Denis Villeneuve's sequel, Dune: Part Two.
"In addition to our diverse programme of films, The Backlot will offer a host of exciting events and experiences," Mr Vidotti said.
"We can't wait to welcome the community, both from Blackpool and beyond, to enjoy the wonders our new cinematic wonderland will have to offer."
Work to build the cinema on the site of the former Tower Street car park began in September 2021, with nine screens in total, 850 luxury seats and the Backlot Diner which will occupy restaurant space in the scheme.
Previously the council has said the new development will draw in an extra 1.2 million shoppers and visitors to the Houndshill Shopping Centre, which it owns.
The council bought the Houndshill Shopping Centre for £47.6m in November 2019 as part of its long-term strategy to revitalise the town centre.
