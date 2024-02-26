Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Backlot Cinema & Diner's colossal IMAX screen has arrived in Blackpool.

A grand reception featuring showgirls, stilt walkers and jugglers took place on Blackpool's iconic comedy carpet on Monday to celebrate the screen's arrival from Canada.

Opening its doors on March 22, the IMAX screen is one of the largest in the North West, measuring an impressive 10.85 metres in height and 19.87 metres in width – which is as wide as the iconic Big Dipper is tall!

The Backlot Cinema & Diner's IMAX screen has arrived in Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)

The state-of-the-art screen will be placed in the brand new cinema and diner which is a core part of the Houndshill Shopping Centre extension, the town's major regeneration project.

Fabio Vidotti, The Backlot’s business manager, said: "Lancashire's first ever IMAX screen has arrived in spectacular style!

"The IMAX experience is unrivalled and we are going to have an amazing selection of films to showcase on our incredible screen."

The IMAX screen measures an impressive 10.85 metres in height and 19.87 metres in width (Credit: Dave Nelson)

The screen will be equipped with the company's most advanced theatrical experience, IMAX with Laser.

Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else.

In anticipation of the screen's arrival, the Backlot team has been asking locals which films they’d love to experience in IMAX in Blackpool for the first time.

A grand reception featuring showgirls, stilt walkers and jugglers took place on Blackpool's iconic comedy carpet (Credit: Dave Nelson)

The community has spoken, and tickets to the selected films, including Oppenheimer and Barbie, are now available to purchase at thebacklotblackpool.co.uk.

"In addition to our diverse programme of films, The Backlot will offer a host of exciting events and experiences," Mr Vidotti added.

"We can't wait to welcome the community, both from Blackpool and beyond, to enjoy the wonders our new cinematic wonderland will have to offer."

To celebrate the opening of the cinema, The Backlot & IMAX are giving one lucky winner the chance to be the first ever to experience IMAX in Blackpool.

The prize includes a VIP private screening for the winner and up to ten guests on Thursday March 21, ahead of the cinema's official opening.

The competition will be announced on The Backlot's social media channels early next week.