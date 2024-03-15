Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We have our four finalists but there's one place left for one of five Wild Cards to join the others on stage for what will be bo doubt an electrifying final.

The wild cards are waiting in the wings to see if they get through but it's up to you, our viewers, to make that decision.

All you need to do is watch the video above which shows a clip from each of our wild cards performing, read about three of them below and cast your vote in the poll added to this article. Then hop over to our other Wild Card poll which can be viewed HERE to vote for one of the remaining two acts.

Introducing three of our Wild Cards, Modern Ape, Wal van Browne and Avishek Choudhury...

Modern Ape

Where are you from? The 4 apes hail from Preston and Southport via the tropical forests of western and central Africa.

How long have you been together? Modern Ape have been playing together as a band since 2019. We practice vigorously for two hours once in a while.

What is your music style / genre? Banana rock

What are your aspirations? To ape or not to ape. What was the question again?

Who is your musical hero and why? King Kong, ask Godzilla.

One sentence about what it would mean to get through to the final of Battle of the Bands A possibility of endless bananas and chest beating.

Modern Ape

Wal van Browne

Where are you from? Accrington and Rawtenstall.

How long have you been together? Eight years

What is your music style / genre? Singer songwriter. A little bit folky, country with original feel

What are your aspirations? Just to continue playing my own songs, get them out there and hopefully they live on.

Who is your musical hero and why? Don McLean. In my opinion in the 70s and 80s, one guy on stage with acoustic guitar, voice and a bunch of songs, he was the best at it.

One sentence about what it would mean to get through to the final of Battle of the Bands It's always nice to be appreciated it keeps you going it's good to win in life sometimes. But your not competing against anyone other than yourself it's about the song.

Wal van Browne

Avishek Choudhury

Where are you from? Blackpool

What is your music style / genre? Pop, Singer-songwriter

What are your aspirations? To gig and tour with the best acts and collaborations: writing songs with / for other acts

Who is your musical hero and why? Coldplay - as they've evolved their sound over the years.

One sentence about what it would mean to get through to the final of Battle of the Bands To be able to say I have actually performed on the Lowther Pavilion stage.