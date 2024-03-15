Vote for your favourite wild card entry to join the live final in Lowther Pavilion's Battle of the Bands
We have our four finalists but there's one place left for one of five Wild Cards to join the others on stage for what will be bo doubt an electrifying final.
The wild cards are waiting in the wings to see if they get through but it's up to you, our viewers, to make that decision.
All you need to do is watch the video above which shows a clip from each of our wild cards performing, read about two of them below and cast your vote in the poll added to this article. Then hop over to our second Wild Card poll which can be viewed HERE to vote for one of the remaining three.
Introducing two of our wild cards, Daniel Rooney and No Idea...
Daniel Rooney, age 14
Where are you from? I am from a village called Rufford in Lancashire and I have lived on a narrow boat with my family, since I was born.
How long have you been playing? I have been playing the guitar since I was 6 and the double bass since I was 11. The first song I wrote was called, 'On the Ice' while staring onto the frozen canal aged 9.
What is your music style / genre? I have always loved rock (Queen), soft and glam rock ( David Bowie) but I also like pop (James Blunt, Lewis Capaldi and the Beatles) and Indie (The Verve and Oasis). I have dabbled in folk, and was part of the Lancashire youth folk group for quite a few years!
What are your aspirations? I would love my song writing and music to reach a worldwide audience and It would be amazing if I could leave a musical legacy and write a top ten hit!
Who is your musical hero and why? Richard Ashcroft from The Verve, as he blends orchestral instruments with classic rock to create a truly unique sound and style.
One sentence about what it would mean to get through to the final of Battle of the Bands? It would be tremendous to get into the final as it would be a real privilege to play live to the good people of Blackpool and hopefully this will lead to the start of a musical footprint in the sand which won't wash away for years to come!
No Idea
Where are you from? Blackpool and Fleetwood
How long have they been together? Since January 2024
What is your music style / genre? A soul / punk explosion
What are your aspirations? A set at Rebellion and world domination shortly after that
Who is your musical hero and why? Les Dawson - the godfather of freestyle jazz because he doesn't let convention rule his performance style
One sentence about what it would mean to get through to the final of Battle of the Bands I'd be exciting for a while, then I'd foprget all about it until the day before, then I'd probably pebble dash my pantaloons!
The live final takes place at Lowther Pavilion on March 29th - here's how to get tickets
