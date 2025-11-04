The trailer for Blackpool Grand Theatre’s highly anticipated Christmas pantomime has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running between Friday, December 5 and Sunday, January, 4, Beauty and the Beast at the Grand promises a tale as old as time with a sprinkling of seasonal musical sparkle.

As November has officially arrived - which means Mariah Carey is defrosting and Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot is up to his old tricks according to the Grand - the theatre has decided to share the panto’s first official trailer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the Beauty and the Beast trailer above but see below for all the show information you could ever need...

Who will star in the panto?

Beauty and the Beast’s captivating tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings will star TV bad boy Marc Baylis (Coronation St’s Rob Donovan) as the outrageously egotistical Hugo Pompidou; Britain’s Got Talent finalist and UK Pantomime Award Best Comic Steve Royle as the madcap Louis la Plonk; original Funny Girl Betty Legs Diamond making her dazzling debut as Dame Polly la Plonk, and TikTok/stage sensation Kitty Harris (Greatest Days, Chicago, Burlesque the Musical) returning to The Grand pantomime by popular demand to play enchanting village girl Belle.

Tthe cast of famous faces will be joined by multi-talented musical stars Luke Harley (Titanic the Musical, Oklahoma!) as The Prince; Ella Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music) as Fairy Bon Bon and David Alcock (South Pacific, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) as Belle’s gentle father Clement, all live on the Grand Theatre’s famous stage.

The cast of Blackpool Grand Theatre's 2025/26 Christmas pantomime- Beauty and the Beast. | submit

What can we expect from the musical?

This magical retelling of Beauty and The Beast will roar onto The Grand stage this Christmas, bursting with sparkling costumes, electrifying effects, laugh-out-loud comedy and, of course, a thrilling transformation scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s set to be the biggest, boldest Panto yet from the renowned production company, UK Productions, who are returning to The Grand fresh from the recent Pantomime Awards nomination for Best Pantomime (over 900 seats) for last year’s Cinderella - one of the most prestigious honours in the industry – as well as nominations for Best Direction for top Grand panto director Kylie Butler, Best Lead Principal for Kitty Harris and a big win for Steve Royle as Best Comic.

Read More All the shows coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre & the Winter Gardens in November

Beautiful village girl Belle has big dreams and an even bigger heart, and certainly doesn’t want to marry the outrageously egotistical Hugo who loves himself more than anyone else…

Join Belle, Hugo, Fairy Bon Bon, the exuberant Polly La Plonk and her cheeky chappie son Louis La Plonk as they are transported to a cursed castle and the home of a terrifying Beast, under the spell of an evil enchantress. Can the wicked Hugo be defeated, can Belle see beyond the Beast’s gruff exterior and fall in love with her captor, will the Beast’s cold heart be melted by Belle’s beauty and kind ways?

What has been said about Beauty & the Beast?

Marc Baylis said: “I am thrilled to be playing the gloriously villainous Hugo in Beauty and the Beast! He’s got muscles, a mirror and not a shred of shame - what’s not to love? Getting to cause mayhem on stage at the stunning Blackpool Grand Theatre has always been on my bucket list – and in Blackpool’s No.1 Pantomime. Now I get to do it with the hilarious UK Pantomimes ‘Best Comic’ Steve Royle? What could possibly go wrong? Bring on the boos, the laughs and the chaos - Hugo has arrived, and he’s ready to steal the spotlight - and possibly your girlfriend…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Royle added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be sharing the stage with Marc Baylis this Christmas – although I’ve already warned him: if he upstages me with those cheekbones and biceps, we’re going to have a problem! Marcus is the perfect Hugo – all swagger, smoulder, and just the right amount of villainy. I can’t wait to see audiences boo him. With a cast like this, a spectacular production and a theatre as magical as the Blackpool Grand, it’s going to be an unmissable panto. Bring on the boos, the belly laughs and the chaos – I’ll see you there!”

The show poster featuring Marc Bylis as Hugo Pompidou and Steve Royle as Louis La Plonk. | submit

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “With a sensational cast including our panto favourite and award-winning comic Steve Royle, and the world-class production values audiences have come to expect – from stunning sets to dazzling choreography – this promises to be one of our most magical and entertaining pantos yet. Last year’s Best Pantomime nomination set the bar high, and we’re ready to raise it even further.”

Producer Martin Dodd of UK Productions said: “We are delivering the most spectacular pantomime Blackpool has ever seen, it's Blackpool's No.1. The staging will take your breath away, the lighting will dazzle every corner of the theatre, and the music will shake the rafters. Every performance will be a full-throttle festive party packed with music, comedy, sparkle and magic. Tickets are already flying, and once you’ve seen it, you’ll know why. Miss it, and you’ll miss the best pantomime anywhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are selling fast but they can still be bought online here or by calling the Box Office on 01253 290190.

Prices start from £15.

Matinee and evening performances available. Recommended for ages 3+

Audio-Described/Signed Performances on Sunday 14 December at 7pm and Sunday 28 December at 1pm whilst a Relaxed ‘Chilled’ Performance taks placeon Sunday 28 December at 5pm.

You can also support the theatre’s Magic and Sparkle campaign, which helps children and families facing financial hardship also experience the joy of panto - Call 01253 290190 for more details.