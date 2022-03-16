Wyre Wheels is run in partnership with the Wheels for All initiative, a nationally recognised programme that offers specially adapted bicycles to people with disabilities and differing needs .

If you have limited mobility and would enjoy cycling in the park, you can join the Wyre Wheels sessions every Friday starting on March 25.

Sessions run from 10.30am until 1pm (with the last admission at 12.30pm) and cost £4.

Wyre Council's Wyre Wheels returns next week

Individuals and groups are welcome and there is no need to book.

Participants will have the opportunity to ride adapted bicycles including trikes, side-by-sides, hand bikes, quad and wheelchair bikes.

The sessions are run by trained leaders who have the knowledge and confidence to work with adapted cycles.

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council, said: “After so long spent under coronavirus restrictions it’s great to be able to launch our health and wellbeing programme again. Wyre Wheels gives everyone the chance to enjoy the benefits of cycling.”

The council is also looking to expand its volunteer pool to allow even more people to take part in Wyre Wheels and is hosting an open day on Friday, April 1 from 10.30am until 1.30pm at Memorial Park for anyone who wants to find out more.

Alternatively get in touch with the council at [email protected] or by calling 01253 887234.