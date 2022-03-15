Situated in the heart of Blackpool, the Grand Theatre scooped the award after taking part in a police-led initiative to improve the safety and security of its premises for the benefit of staff, customers, and local communities.

The Grade II Listed Matcham theatre four-tier auditorium with 1,053 seats helps companies create a range of atmospheres for audiences.

Originally opened in 1894, and now owned by the Blackpool Grand Theatre Trust Limited, the Grand Theatre is a wonder of restoration and revival, presenting a full range of every performing artform as Blackpool’s community theatre, Lancashire’s preferred opera house and Britain’s National Theatre of Variety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Shaun Gorringe, Operations Manager at the Grand Theatre, said: “Blackpool Grand is delighted to be a pioneer for safety in theatres.

"The care and comfort we provide to our audiences is one of our top priorities and we hope that this accolade gives our visitors the confidence that we are meeting our responsibilities.

Mark Morgan, Business Manager, Licensing SAVI, said: “Speaking to Shaun, it was clear that the venue takes customer safety seriously and had considered the wider impacts of not just the venue itself which has excellent measures in place, but also how procedures and operating practices can influence safety beyond the venue’s footprint.”