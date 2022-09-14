Will Blackpool Illuminations display be switched off during the Queen's funeral on Monday?

As a mark of respect, Blackpool’s Illuminations were switched off on Thursday (September 8) and Friday (September 9) following the news of Her Majesty the Queen’s death.

The famous light display was then switched back on at the weekend.

Will Blackpool Illuminations be switched off during the Queen's funeral on Monday?

Visit Blackpool has confirmed that the Illuminations will ‘once again remain unlit’ on Monday, September 19, with the full display resuming the following day (Tuesday, September 20).

The first round of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool on Saturday, September 17 has also been postponed due to the proximity to the State funeral – and will be rescheduled to October half-term.

The revised dates for the four World Fireworks Championship events are: Saturday, October 1, Saturday October 15, Thursday October 27, and Friday October 28.

Where can I pay my condolences to the Queen in Blackpool?

A book of condolence is available for the public to sign in the Blackpool Town Hall reception and at the Winter Gardens.

People wishing to pay their respects are able to sign the book in Blackpool Town Hall between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, and at the Winter Gardens between 11am – 2.30pm every day.