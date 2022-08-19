This is why there will be no pier to pier open water swim at Blackpool this year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water safety experts have ruled out the 1.6 mile open water swim due to worsening weather and sea conditions.

Organiser Julie Bradshaw said she was disappointed to have to cancel Sunday’s swim from North Pier to South Pier but, given the predicted conditions, had no choice.

She told the 80 entrants: “I am gutted to have to say this but due to the deterioration in the weather (sea state and wind conditions) the Water Safety Team has deemed this weekend as unsuitable to swim.

Brave souls taking the plunge at the Blackpool pier to pier swim in 2019. This year's event has had to be cancelled at the last minute for safety reasons

"It is too rough to set the course and to swim safely. Safety is paramount as you will appreciate.

"The good news is that each participant will automatically be transferred to 2023 with no extra charge. The date for this will be arranged as soon as the tide tables are available which usually are at the end of September into October.”

It was particularly disappointing for Julie as this year’s was an inclusive event. She had three entrants doing the pier swim who were part of the first disabled relay team to cross the North Channel this year, one of whom she coaches as part of her business – Get Set 4 Success.