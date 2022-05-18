This is the new £220,000 skate park that is set to attract skateboarders and BMX riders to Blackpool

Two local skateboarders have masterminded the redevelopment which has seen the new huge 4,000m2 concrete park installed, packed full of stairs, ledges, rails, curbs, quarter pipes as well as a mini ramp.

Costing £220,000, the skate park has been designed and built by a team of specialists from Mind Work Ramps based in Latvia who are also skaters and BMX riders in their spare time.

Simon Bennet from the Stanley Park Skate Park Development Group which was behind the project, said: “This amazing skate park results from over three years of hard work. Myself and Woody from Big Woody’s Skate Shop got our heads together, knowing what we wanted for Blackpool and knowing that with the right support we could find the funds needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

“That came from Blackpool Council and Friends of Stanley Park, we are really grateful for that and for their support ever since. It allowed us to build numerous funding bids, and we did this through demonstrating future need from the skaters who will be using the park.

"Hundreds of people fed into the process which ultimately allowed us to demonstrate to funders that this was really, really good use of their money.

“We're hugely grateful to our main funders, Sport England and Suez and to everyone who has contributed to enable this to happen.

Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

"This is a skate park designed and built by riders for riders. It truly is going to be one of the best in the North West and myself and Woody are seriously proud of what we've achieved."

Coun Kath Benson, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Aspirations and Community Assets, said: “This is the most wonderful example of community involvement. It is amazing to see what the Skate Park Development Group has achieved with support from council officers.

"It hasn’t happened over night but all their hard work has paid off.

“Blackpool residents now have one of the best skate parks in the North West right on their doorstep.”

Big Woody tries out the ramp at the new skate park in Stanley Park

Woody said: “Since the loss of the concrete skate park situated on the Pleasure Beach in the early 80’s, Blackpool has needed a free leading focal point for local riders of all wheeled sports to further advance the already strong scene in the town. Stanley Park Skate Park is going to provide this as a next level training ground for riders of all abilities, and offer them the opportunity to improve their skills.”