Wheels are in motion for Blackpool's new skate park

Wheels are well and truly in motion now after a delay caused by the pandemic and the group behind the project is hoping it could be completed this summer.

The team of experienced skaters, skate shop owners and professionals have secured funding and appointed a contract to build the ramps and rails and are applying for full planning permission from the council.

Outline permission has already been granted for the site and now £150,000 secured from Sport England along with £50,000 from waste management firm Suez Recycling’s community pot and another £30,000 from the council.

Early designs for how the new Blackpool skate park will be laid out

Stanley Park Skate park Development Group led by Simon Bennett and Woody from Big Woody’s skateboard shop have teamed up with the Friends of Stanley Park to get the project going with help from the council.

Simon said: “We have been doing this three years but then Covid hit and everything has been held up and we thought we were going to lose the funding. But we stuck with it and have confirmation now.

“It has been tough but we are all delighted and want to thank everyone who has helped particularly the council and the donors.”

Woody said: “We have appointed Mind Works Ramps from Latvia to design the build. It is going to be much bigger than anything we have in Blackpool and much better, designed by skaters for skateboarders, BMXs and scooter riders too.

Some of the team behind the plans for a new skate park in Stanley Park Blackpool. Simon Bennet front left and Woody, right

“We think its going to be the best in the county. It will have a street plaza section, rails, hand-rails, ledges, ramps, a flow section for the bikes with jumps and bigger than anything so far in Blackpool as much as the budget allows.

“It will bring skaters in to Blackpool. It will be different to Preston’s at Moor Park, and skaters from there have already said they will come.”

He added that they hoped to raise more money for a phase two for the site to fill in the grassed area at its centre, which would prevent the concrete area from being covered in mud.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We welcome the news that additional funding on top of the council’s contribution has been secured to develop the skateboarding facilities at Stanley Park.

Simon Bennet front left and Woody, right say funding is in place for the new skate park

“Stanley Park is much loved by residents and visitors as it has so much to offer to be enjoyed. To see one of its facilities revamped and improved will be another great asset for the park.

“There have been a lot of people involved in working together to bring ideas forward to make the facility fun and safe for all. I thank them all for their enthusiasm and efforts.”