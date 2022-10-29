The festival – which offered over 100 beers and ciders to choose from – was staged at Marine Hall and welcomed people from all over the country.

Gary Levin, the organiser of the event, said: “The people of Fleetwood have supported as usual. They’re always great here.

“I must say a big thank you to my committee because this isn’t just me. There’s a lot of people who help organise and build this.

“This is all thanks to CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, and it just one of many festivals that go on throughout the country.”

Were you among the punters who visited this year's festival?

