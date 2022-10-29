These were the scenes as residents enjoyed Fleetwood Beer Festival’s 39th event
Residents flocked to try new and exotic beverages as Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival returned this month.
Organised by the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre branch of CAMRA, the festival opened the doors to its 39th event on Thursday (October 27).
The festival – which offered over 100 beers and ciders to choose from – was staged at Marine Hall and welcomed people from all over the country.
Gary Levin, the organiser of the event, said: “The people of Fleetwood have supported as usual. They’re always great here.
“I must say a big thank you to my committee because this isn’t just me. There’s a lot of people who help organise and build this.
“This is all thanks to CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, and it just one of many festivals that go on throughout the country.”
Were you among the punters who visited this year’s festival? Scroll on to see a selection of photos: