Organisers of the event, the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre branch of CAMRA, have set the dates of Thursday October 27 to Saturday October 29 for the 39th event.

As usual, the festival will be staged at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

The festival was called off in February this year due to shortage of volunteers, and had to be cancelled in 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

Fleetwood Beer Festival is set to return this month

However, it is all set to make a return, being staged in October for the first time.

There will be a range of well over 100 real ales, ciders and perries from local favourites to some of the best, unsung producers in the UK.

The festival is set to run from noon until until 11pm on Thursday (October 27) and Friday (October 28) and noon until 10.30pm on Saturday (October 29).