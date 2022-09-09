These new free drop-in sessions for Blackpool families have been launched to help amid cost-of-living crisis

The Salvation Army in the town, located on Raikes Parade, has named the group Shining Stars and it will run every Monday from 10 am to 11:30am in its church hall, offering free fun and a warm, safe haven as families everywhere continue to struggle as day-to-day costs increase.

Activities within the group will include messy play, crafts, toys and singing and families will also enjoy refreshments, snacks and warmth as everyone heads into autumn.

Captain Naomi Clifton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool, decided to launch the group as a new offering to the local community and a free activity for families that may be having to cut back in other ways due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Cpt Naomi Clifton from Blackpool's Salvation Army which is launching a new free drop-in session for families

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We wanted to build a new community here in Blackpool where parents aren’t alone, and children can socialise whilst having fun in a safe, warm space.

“The group is free to attend; we have seen so many people already having to sacrifice days out and going to paid groups with their children because any disposable income they have is needing to be placed elsewhere as bills continue to rise.

"It’s important that no family feels they can’t come along just because they think they can’t afford it.

"This group is for children to get the support they need but just as importantly, so parents and carers get the support that they need too.”