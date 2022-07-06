Members of the Blackpool branch of the Salvation Army organised the three mile hike along the seafront from North Pier to Norbreck Castle Hotel.

Dubbed the Journey of Hope, the walk aimed to support of those fleeing their home countries through fear of war and persecution and many refugees and asylum seekers welcomed to the area took part.

The church and charity, which has two churches in Blackpool, the Citadel on Raikes Parade and Blackpool South, located on Dorset Street, is encouraging people to take part in order to raise awareness and support refugees and asylum seekers within the local community.

Some of the participants on the Journey of Hope in Blackpool

Alexandra Foden, who is part of The Salvation Army’s Refugee Resettlement Service for the North West, said: “It’s important for us to encourage people to welcome refugees and asylum seekers into our country, our communities and our hearts. They have fled terrible hardship and need support to integrate and live an independent, healthy and happy lives within the UK and indeed in Blackpool.

“The war in Ukraine has shone a new light on this group of people and by taking part in our walk it shows that we stand alongside refugees and asylum seekers and want to celebrate and educate others on their lives and show the value that they can bring to local communities.