More than 110,172 visitors took part in the poll, with Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire knocking Peterborough off the top spot.

The unofficial study comes around every year, with thousands of Brits putting forward their own cities and towns for the scathing list.

But we believe there's much to love about Blackpool - which remains Britain's number one seaside resort!

From Blackpool Pleasure Beach to the stunning Stanley Park, here are just a few of the best attractions to visit in Blackpool:

1. Scream and Shake horror café The Scream and Shake horror café in Birley Street opened in 2021 next to The Crypt horror hangout and shop. Visitors can enjoy horror-themed shakes and a vegan and gluten-free menu. Visit www.facebook.com/horrorcryptblackpool for more information.

2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach The UK's most ride intensive amusement park and home to the UK's only Nickelodeon Land, there's something for everyone at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. From thrilling rides to spectacular shows, you'll be sure to have the time of your life!

3. The Regent Antiques Centre Open seven days a week, The Regent is an antiques, vintage, craft and retro emporium spanning three floors in Church Street. Hidden on the first floor is the vintage inspired tea room. More details can be found here http://theregentblackpool.co.uk

4. Blackpool Zoo Blackpool Zoo is a family friendly attraction, providing fun and education for all ages. Located only five minutes from Junction 4 of the M55 motorway, the zoo is situated in 32 acres of spacious, mature parkland with lakes, waterfalls and traditional English woodland.