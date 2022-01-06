Blackpool hits back over '14th worst place to live in England' claims

The town, which remains Britain's number one seaside resort, appeared on the '50 worst towns/cities in England' list published online by satirical website I Live Here.

Blackpool was just above 15th placed Blackburn, with Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire surprisingly topping the unenviable chart.

In a related article, one person opined that Blackpool should be renamed Cesspool.

Blackpool Tower is one of the nation's top landmarks

Although the resort does have its deprived areas and like any town has its problems, Blackpool remains much loved across the nation and residents say there are plenty of good reasons to live here.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, figures from Visit Britain placed Blackpool as the UK’s top seaside destination, with 8.6 million day visits generating, spending of £406m.

And last year even greater numbers came to Blackpool, with many vowing to return, after giving foreign holidays the chop because of Covid.

Along with well known attractions such as the Pleasure Beach, the unique Blackpool Tower complex, the Sandcastle Water Park, the Sealife Centre, the theatres with varied shows and events, no less than three piers and of course, the famous Illuminations, the town is proud of its miles of golden sand.

Blackpool's green gem, Stanley Park

Blackpool boasts a unique seafront tramway which is an attraction in its own right, Grade II-listed Stanley Park with its new BMX trail and beautiful flower gardens, the Marton Mere Nature Reserve and, as many have attested, a still thriving community spirit.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/world-tourism-day-blackpool-and-the-fylde-coasts-best-attractions-that-most-visitors-wont-know-about-according-to-you-3397763 Claire Smith, from hoteliers association Stay Blackpool, said: "I have lived here all my life and I wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"There is always something going on in Blackpool and something to do, and a lot of them are free.

"How can you knock a town that gets so many visitors and is the number one seaside attraction year after year?

Making the most of Blackpool's golden sand, in front of Central Pier

"Every town has its problems and there is always someone who is unhappy with their lot in life, no matter where they are, but we have so much here in the town itself, in nearby places like Lytham and Fleetwood.

"We still have a great community spirit here, demonstrated all the time by the people who actually live here.

"And our location is perfect, so close to the vibrant cities of Liverpool and Manchester and the Lake District."

Paul Dewick-Day of the Bella Vista Lodge guesthouse on Havelock Street, said: "Blackpool is a fantastic place to live, work and visit.

Claire Smith, of Stay Blackpool, is a firm champion of the resort

"The money that is being invested in the town at the moment is really encouraging.

"Last year a lot of visitors who haven't been to Blackpool in ages came back here.

"And speaking personally, many of them will be coming back because they realised what they were missing.

"The numbers speak for themselves."