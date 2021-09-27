We asked for your suggestions on the best Blackpool attractions that most visitors won't know about - and you didn't let us down.

From well know locations like Stanley Park, to lesser-known attractions like the Spitfire simulator at hanger 42 - here are just some of your suggestions:

1. Scream and Shake horror café The Scream and Shake horror café in Birley Street opened earlier this year next door to The Crypt horror hangout and shop. Visitors can enjoy horror themed shakes and a vegan and gluten free menu. Visit www.facebook.com/horrorcryptblackpool for more information.

2. Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve The public open space on the banks of the River Wyre was recommended by readers as a great place for dog walking.

3. Seafront at Cleveleys and Fleetwood Blackpool might have the more famous Promenade and beaches, but many Gazette readers say that visitors should head a few miles down the coast to enjoy the seafront at Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

4. Spitfire flight simulator Hanger 42 at Blackpool Airport is home to the Spitfire Visitor Centre, which has the UK's only full-size Spitfire flight simulator. for more details and to book visit https://spitfirevisitorcentre.co.uk/