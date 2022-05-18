The Carleton street party will include a large screen for neighbours to watch the Platinum Party and the Palace alongside stalls selling food and drinks and a tombola, all in support of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

The event comes as Brian House and its adult services at Trinity Hospice launches its Trinity Get Togethers, encouraging fundraisers to host a Jubilee event to support local hospice care.

Ryan Gerrard, 15, who saw the success of an impromptu street party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day during the 2020 lockdown, has put together the street party in Carleton, .

Beryl Hill takes part in the 2020 lockdown VE Day street party, and is looking forward to the Jubilee party in June for Brian House Children’s Hospice in Carleton

The Hodgson Academy pupil, who has received a letter from the Queen sending her best wishes for the event, said: “During lockdown we very quickly organised a socially-distanced street party in a couple of days just to help brighten everyone up.

"Everyone had such a good time and I came away from it really eager to do something else.

“The Platinum Jubilee is the perfect opportunity, and myself and some of my neighbours have put everything in place to make it happen.

Ryan Gerrard's letter from the Queen to send best wishes for his street party in Carleton for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

"We’ve applied for a road closure and we’re getting donations from the whole street to help cover costs.

“Local businesses have been amazing donating prizes for the raffle, which we are so grateful for.

"It’s all to support our area’s children’s hospice, which means so much to a number of the people on our street.

“There are a few of us who have direct links with Brian House and we all agreed it was an important charity close to a lot of our hearts.

Michael and Karen Lewis enjoy the 2020 lockdown VE Day street party on their street in Carleton

"We just hope we can raise as much as possible through our event.”

Trinity’s community fundraising manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “What Ryan and his neighbours are organising is truly phenomenal, and we wish them every success for their Platinum Jubilee street party.

"Every penny they raise will help us to provide outstanding specialist care to local life-limited children and their families.

“We hope Ryan, who has done so well putting all this together alongside his schoolwork, inspires others to host a Trinity Get Together for this royal occasion – big or small, it will all help to make a huge difference in local hospice care.”

Ryan Gerrard hopes his street party for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Carleton will raise plenty for Brian House Children’s Hospice