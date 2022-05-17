When the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment will march through Poulton-le-Fylde and why they have been granted this special honour

Wyre Council will be granting the freedom of the borough to the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment on Wednesday May 23.

The Freedom of a town or city is an honour given by a local council to a military unit in recognition of their exceptional service and as a sign of mutual respect.

It allows the regiment to march into the town “with drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed” and is especially significant as the Regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief, Her Majesty The Queen, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year.

To mark the honour, the regiment will parade through Poulton-le-Fylde and residents are invited to line the streets to celebrate and cheer.

The Regiment is over 300 years old and whilst their formal links with the North West go back to the 19th Century, they existed long before then.

Today’s Regiment was formed on July 1, 2006 from, the merger of three historic North West Regiments.

Between them they won 60 Victoria Crosses and a George Cross. 13 of its 303 battle honours are unique, and it is the only regiment of any army at any time in history to carry battle honours from every inhabited continent on its Colours.

The Regiment were first granted the Freedom of the Borough of Wyre in 2018 but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freedom Parade was postponed to 2022.

Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Julie Robinson, commented, “This will be a fantastic event and one we have been waiting to hold for a number of years. Owing to the pandemic, the event was postponed but we can’t wait to welcome the Regiment to Wyre.

“This is a long standing tradition and the Regiment has already been granted freedom of other boroughs and cities in Lancashire.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome members of the public, school children, businesses and community groups to line the streets of Poulton to welcome them.”

Colonel of the Regiment, Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, commented, “The Regiment has long and close associations with the Borough of Wyre, which were marked by the granting of its Freedom in 2018.

“We cherish these links and it is, therefore, a great honour and a privilege for us to exercise our Freedom by marching through Poulton-le-Fylde for the first time on 23rd May 2022.”

Members of the public are invited to line the streets from noon to observe the Regiment and cheer them on.

Details of the rolling road closure in Poulton-le-Fylde on Monday 23 May will be signposted.

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment is the army Infantry Regiment of the North West of England

It has one Regular battalion, one Reserve battalion and one affiliated battalion and it is known as The Lions of England.

The regiment consists of highly trained soldiers who are ready to deploy anywhere at any time to meet a variety of challenges.