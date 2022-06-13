The weather looks set to improve this week with highs of 21 degrees and sunshine expected on Friday – making it the perfect time to enjoy some cool family fun.

Set within the beautiful setting of the Promenade Gardens, St Annes, the splash park is free to enter.

Here’s all you need to know about the attraction:

Splash Park in St Annes

Who can use Splash?

Splash is designed for children aged three to 12.

Children need to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

What is there?

There is a fantastic range of features including spray loops, water pipes, bucket drops, splash domes and a small section for paddling.

Where is it?

Splash is located within the Promenade Gardens, St Annes, FY8 1LZ, which is a stunning Grade II listed park famous for its distinctive rockeries, floral displays and water features.

When is is open? Opening times are from 10am to 4pm daily, subject to weather conditions, cleaning and maintenance requirements.

Available session start times are: 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.45pm, 3pm.

Bookable sessions are for one hour. There is a 15 minute break between each session to ensure the safe exit of users and cleaning of the facility.

It is worth checking the Splash Park St Annes Facebook page or calling the Splash Park team on 07917234442 to check the facility is open.

How do I book?

Splash! is free to enter but you must pre-book via this link: https://www.discoverfylde.co.uk/splashparkzone/

Each booking session is for a maximum of four people. If your group is larger than four, an additional session will need to be booked, subject to availability.

A special weekly one hour session is available for the under fives at 10am every Monday, which can be booked online.

A weekly one hour session is available for children with disabilities and SEN. This takes place at 10am every Tuesday. No age restriction applies but the session must be booked on line.

Are there are toilets nearby?

The nearest Danfo public toilets to Splash are adjacent to the Splash entrance; near the Lifeboat Monument, Promenade Gardens, South Promenade; and near Beach Terrace, Fairhaven Road, St Annes.