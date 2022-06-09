There’s just one month to go before Hot Ice is back at the Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with a new show - Rapture.

Starring a cast of international performers complete with stunning costumes and mesmerising special effects, the show opens for the summer season on July 7 and runs until September 10.

National, World and Olympic champions have performed in the show since its inception making it the places to see the world’s best skaters.

Amanda Thompson has been both producer and director of the Hot Ice Show for more than 20 years while the show is choreographed by Oula Jaaskelainen, a former Olympic athlete and Hot Ice cast member.

Working together with former dancer and assistant choreographer, Lynsey Brown, they inspire the skaters with their unique styles and ideas to showcase intricate footwork and spine-tingling jumps.

A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “This years’ new production, Rapture, is a spectacular fast-moving live performance, which promises to keep you at the edge of your seat.

"Hot Ice is a dream brought to life by the stunning lighting that reflects the mood and magnificence of each scene.

"The young and dynamic skaters gracefully slide into a world of creative paradise with intricate choreography performed to beautifully written music.

“Created by the talented Stageworks Worldwide Productions wardrobe team, the show’s breath-taking costumes are undoubtedly the best you will see anywhere in the theatre world.

“Rapture features everything hot in ice skating, with the very best performers from around the world taking to the ice in hundreds of stunning costumes to a whole collection of mesmerising music, a state-of-the-art lighting system and explosive pyrotechnic fire effects.”

To book tickets, which start from £10, visit www.hoticeshow.com or book at the Pleasure Beach Arena Box Office.

Hot Ice runs from July 7 until September 10 every Monday to Saturday. Evening shows commence at 7pm with a matinee performance on selected dates at 2.30pm.