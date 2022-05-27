To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, the market is planning a host of activities to treat shoppers like royalty. It all takes place on Friday June 3.

Visitors will be able to pose in the ‘Royal gallery’ located in the Main Hall of the market and have their picture taken on the throne complete with crown, sceptre, robe and even Corgis!

Families can take a ‘Royal tour’ around the outside of the Market in the beautiful horse-drawn Royal Carriage, giving their best royal wave to the passers-by!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Market

There will be lots of creative Jubilee art and craft workshops for people to take part in and create their very own commemorative plates, Jubilee flags and even their very own crowns

Children can also enjoy a bounce on the Buckingham Palace bouncy castle in the outdoor Market. The event is completely free for all to enjoy.

Councillor Lynne Bowen Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement said: “Following the success of the recent Dinosaurs Alive event, we are very excited to host this brand new event at Fleetwood Market to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Visitors are in for a very special experience and we are pleased to be able to host this event entirely free of charge for all of our visitors to enjoy!”

The 'Queen' at Fleetwood Market, ready for the celebrations