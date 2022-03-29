From street parties to the lighting of beacons, there’s a packed diary of events which begin with the opening of Through the Decades – an exhibition at Wyre’s Civic Centre in Poulton.

The exhibition will detail 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign with replicas, scrap books, quizzes and fashion of the eras. It will be officially unveiled by the Mayor of Wyre at 3pm on Wednesday June 1 and can be viewed for the rest of the week.

Events continue for the rest of the week – this is the full run down:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood will be a focal point for events

Thursday June 2: Communities across the nation will light more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons – in Wyre one will be lit at The Mount in Fleetwood and at Cherestanc Square in Garstang.

It’s not just beacon lighting though. On the day itself there will be outdoor theatre performances of Alice in Wonderland in the Mount grounds at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm. The beacon lighting event starts at 9pm with live music, entertainment and speeches before the lighting ceremony at 9.45pm as the sun sets. In Garstang celebrations will begin when Garstang Town Crier delivers the Platinum Jubilee Cry at 2pm. Then in the evening, Garstang Town Council is organising entertainment from 7.50pm in Cherestanc Square before lighting a beacon at 9.45pm.

Friday June 4: A Terrific Tea Party has been organised for some of Wyre’s most isolated residents. Residents from local care homes have been invited, plus the council is working with local NHS services to identify people to invite who wouldn’t normally get the chance to attend such a social occasion. There will be food, fun and music for everyone attending to enjoy. If you know someone who has found the last couple of years a challenge, or someone who could use some company to celebrate with, put their name forward by emailing [email protected]. If more than 50 people are nominated a ballot will take place.

Alice in Wonderland performances continue at Jean Stansfield Park in Poulton at 11am and 12.30pm and at Cleveleys Plaza at 2.30pm

Cherestanc Square, Garstang

Saturday 4 June: In Garstang there will be free performances of Alice in Wonderland at Millennium Green at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm – pack up a picnic too and join the Giant Jubilee Picnic at the green from 11am to 3pm.

Sunday 5 June: This day has been marked nationally as the day for The Big Jubilee Lunch and people are invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the celebrations. A big jubilee lunch can be big or small - street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbeque so get planning with your neighbours and make it an occasion to remember. The council has set up a simplified application process to encourage as many people as possible to get involved. Advice and the street party application form for Wyre can be found at www.wyre.gov.uk/jubilee

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre council comments, “This is an occasion to celebrate! There are so many ways to get involved and we are delighted to be hosting a range of events to bring the community together."