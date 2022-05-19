The entertainment will take place on the Comedy Carpet on Thursday June 2 as Blackpool marks the first day of the extended holiday with a grand parade of heritage trams, a giant outdoor picnic, a light and laser show and a burst of fireworks from the top of The Blackpool Tower.

Sonia, who became the first female UK artist to achieve five top 20 hit singles from one album and who finished runner-up in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, will be joined by a host of music talent including X-Factor contestants Sami Brookes and Ella Grace, and Britain’s Got Talent finalists, Richard and Adam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop star Sonia will headline entertainment in Blackpool for the Jubilee

Here is the full programme and timings:

Heritage Tram Parade, 2.30pm start: The parade will see 12 trams from the heritage fleet travel in convoy from the Pleasure Beach to Little Bispham, creating one of the largest tram parades the resort has seen. The convoy, which sets off at 2.30pm, will pause at the Tower Festival Headland for a unique photo opportunity.The trams will be carrying hundreds of passengers with some very special guests including mascots from venues attractions including Spongebob and Peter Rabbit.

The Big Comedy Picnic, 3-7pm: People will be able to relax at The Big Comedy Picnic, an al fresco eating area opposite The Blackpool Tower, with free live entertainment hosted by Blackpool’s’ very own Hayley Kay.Celebrations On The Comedy Carpet, 9pm-9.45pm: During late evening, there will be entertainment from local DJ Paul O’Brien before the resort joins the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting ceremony. Shortly before the beacon lighting, there will be a reading of the Royal Proclamation and Bugler followed by a countdown to the beacon lighting from the top of The Blackpool Tower. A magical lighting spectacle will be interspersed with a spectacular burst of fireworks at the top of The Blackpool Tower, followed by a Jubilee light show. Further beacons will be lit at 9.45pm from Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the Water Tower – located to the north of Blackpool

The June 2 event is being led by Blackpool’s newly-established Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) working alongside partners including VisitBlackpool, Blackpool Transport and Blackpool Council. A spokesperson for the Blackpool TBID said: “ We can’t think of a better way to kick-start the four-day Jubilee holiday and we hope people will enjoy everything else that Blackpool has to offer.”

Blackpool's comedy carpet and tower headland