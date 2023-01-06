News you can trust since 1873
Pedal the Prom party bus returns to Blackpool for hen dos, stag parties, birthdays and more

Blackpool’s popular ‘party pedal bus’ is gearing up for its return to the Prom this year, so if you’re planning a hen or stag do, or just fancy a good laugh with your mates, get on board!

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 3 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 12:28pm

The eye-catching pedal bus is back with karaoke party tours and pub crawls hitting the Prom from February.

Michelle Hatfield-Roberts, who runs the tours, said: “We are so excited to return in 2023 to host our new and existing customers. We all get such a buzz from the people on the street waving and singing along as we pass!

"Bring on 2023 and a fun year on Blackpool Promenade!”

"We all get such a buzz from the people on the street waving and singing along as we pass!," said Michelle who runs Pedal the Prom in Blackpool
    What is Pedal the Prom?

    Pedal the Prom provides party tours along Blackpool Prom for 8-16 people onboard a customised ‘pedal bus’.

    You book the bus and driver for 1-3 hours and enjoy a fun karaoke singalong and pub crawl along the Prom.

    It's been a big hit in Blackpool and is always popular with hen and stag parties, birthdays, and even team bonding events.

    It's been a big hit with hen and stag parties, birthdays, and team bonding events

    The bike – an eye catcher when riding along the prom – is also available for promotions with advertising space on the rear of the vehicle.

    Can you drink onboard and bring your own booze?

    Yes! You can bring cans of booze onboard but no glass bottles. And alcohol will be limited to two drinks per person.

    Remember, there is strictly no alcohol permitted on the Promenade or streets of Blackpool, so open cans must stay on the bus.

    Pedal the Prom provides party tours along Blackpool Prom for 8-16 people onboard a customised ‘pedal bus’
    Also, be warned. If you arrive drunk you may not be allowed onboard.

    Where will it take us?

    The pub crawl tours will pick your private party up from Queens Hotel in South Shore.

    You will then ride 1.7 miles along the Prom, stopping off at the most popular bars for around 15 minutes at a time before reaching North Pier.

    Party tours on the pedal bus start from February 4 and run until the end of October

    You will then turn around and return to the Queen’s Hotel in South Shore.

    The experienced driver will be on hand to recommend bars, attractions or restaurants.

    What does the pedal bus include?

    The pedal party tour comes equipped with:

    - Sound system with MP3 / Android phone connection as well as Bluetooth (to play your own music between stops)

    - U-shaped bar with hand rails for you to face each other

    - Lighting system

    - Roof to keep you dry on those rainy days

    - Ponchos for that pesky sideways rain (that dodges the roof)

    - Karaoke microphones

    - Centre stage / dance floor

    How much does it cost?

    Prices vary, with different packages available depending on your party needs.

    - £160 – One hour tour for up to 16 people includes karaoke and bring your own booze (max two drinks per person)

    - £300 – Two hour tour for up to 16 people includes karaoke and three bars stops

    - £440 – Three hour tour for up to 16 people includes karaoke and five bars stops

    When does it run – which days and what times?

    Tours start from February 4 and run until the end of October.

    They are available Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 6pm or Monday to Friday on request.

    What do you need to bring with you?

    - Yourself and up to 15 mates

    - Your own drinks, 2 cans per person (drinks are not supplied)

    - Phone with your favourite tunes downloaded onto a Playlist with bluetooth ready

    - Comfortable shoes and warm clothes on cold or wet days (this is Lancashire after all)

    - Your party spirit!

    How do I book the pedal party bus?

    You can book your tour here.

    For more information, visit the Pedal the Prom website and Facebook page.