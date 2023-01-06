Blackpool's South Shore Travelodge in Balmoral Road, where a burger van was among the items left behind.

You might think you know the answer, but throw in a greyhound called Puppycups and a burger van and chances are, tour initial solution is way off the mark.

The answer is they are all items left behind at Fylde coast sites of the hotel chain Travelodge over the past 12 months, along with the likes of a black and white framed portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and a frilly pink tutu.

Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including its three hotels in the Blackpool area – and there are certainly plenty of unusual treasures among them.

The framed wedding vows from 1946 were left behind at the South Shore Travelodge on Seasiders Way, as were a 5ft Gay Pride rainbow flag, a Paw Patrol lookout tower and the greyhound called Puppycups.

The black and white framed portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was found at the South Promenade Travelodge in Balmoral Road, next to the Pleasure Beach, as was the burger van and a 3ft Barbie and Ken figure, while the Travelodge in Wood Street, St Annes was the location for the divorce paper, the tutu, a 20 multi-coloured metallic balloon bouquet.

Nationally, the 2022 lost and found inventory report revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia being left behind at Travelodge hotels, especially across the group’s London, Edinburgh and Cardiff hotels.

There were enough Union Jack flags left behind to run across the breadth of London. One forgetful guest staying at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to Queen in photographs. The customer’s grandmother had started the album in 1947 and it had been passed down the generations to continue the life story.

Another customer staying at Windsor Travelodge booked an extra room to store his oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II and then forgot to take the painting when he left and had to arrange for a courier to collect it.

During the last 12 months, Travelodge hotel staff have also seen an increasing number of wedding items and gifts being left behind at Travelodge hotels. The hotel team at Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge received plenty of cheers when they crossed the city to save a bride’s day, when the Best Man forgot to take the five-tier Liverpool FC- themed wedding cake to the wedding reception.

One guest staying at Bath Central Travelodge forgot her pair of Japanese Chin puppies called JLo and Ben.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “With nearly 19m customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our three hotels in Blackpool, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.