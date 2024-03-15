Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local bands are being offered the opportunity to share the main stage at this year's Highest Point Festival with the likes of Tom Odell and Sam Ryder.

One lucky band will open the festival on Friday, May 10. They'll be paid £500 for the performance as well as getting free tickets for their top fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be in with a chance of winning, go to @HighestPointFestival on Instagram for more details.

There were a few sore backs and stiff knees after the Highest Point Festival in Williamson Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Festival organiser Jamie Scahill said: "There's so much great talent in Lancashire and we want to make sure it's showcased at Highest Point.

"The whole team behind the festival is based here so it’s great that we’re able to support fellow Lancastrians."

The winning band will be chosen by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: "I'm looking for bands that mean a lot to their fans and who have a real passion for making great music.

Crowds at the Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I can't wait to see the winners on the main stage!"

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday, March 22 with the winner announced on Monday, March 25.

Legendary boy band Busted, the sensational Cat Burns and rising star Caity Baser have also been announced as the headliners of 2024’s Highest Point Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place in Lancaster's stunning Williamson Park on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

A busy main stage in 2022.

Over the weekend, festival-goers can see more than one hundred artists across six stages as well as enjoying top-quality street food, craft beer and cocktails.

Two-day tickets cost £135 per adult and are available via Skiddle. Day tickets are also available from £68.50 per adult.

Highest Point is proudly family-friendly and children under five are free. The festival is also fully accessible and carers tickets are free.