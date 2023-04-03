Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been attracting visitors since 1896, with thousands of thrillseekers flocking to the park every year.

So when the opportunity arose to experience some of the park’s most iconic rides for myself, I jumped at the chance.

How could I not? This is a rollercoaster enthusiast’s dream!

Reporter Sean Gleaves tries five of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s most thrilling rides to see if he has what it takes to be a rollercoaster tester (Credit: Daniel Martino)

It wasn’t until I was waiting at the main entrance that the nerves began to creep in.

The distant sounds of rollercoasters whizzing around their tracks only helped to build my anticipation.

But the idea of backing out soon vanished when, like the winner of a golden ticket, the main gate was unlocked.

ICON

Icon, the UK’s first-ever double-launch rollercoaster, reaches speeds of over 50mph in 2.25 seconds

The first ride of the day was Icon – the UK’s first-ever double-launch rollercoaster.

Opening in 2018, the £16m ride reaches speeds of over 50mph in 2.25 seconds.

Butterflies filled my stomach as I was locked into my seat – the launch looming in front of me.

Before I knew it, I was being catapulted up a steep hill followed by a precipitous descent.

Standing 235ft above sea level, the Big One forever changed the Blackpool skyline when it opened in 1994

The train soared, swerved and swooped through a tangle of metalwork, creating forces of up to 4g.

To put that into perspective, astronauts experience around 3g during a rocket launch.

As the train descended into a tunnel, a second surge of acceleration propelled me into the highest point of the nearly three-minute experience.

It was amazing.

Revolution opened in 1979 as the first 360° looping rollercoaster in Europe

The ride was so smooth it felt like I was flying through the park, with bumps of air time lifting me out of my seat.

With adrenaline now pumping through my veins, I was ready for ENSO – a “twisted” ride on ICON.

ENSO

In a first for Europe, ICON’s rear seats have been adapted so that passengers can spin and twist freely during the ride’s duration.

When riding alone, the seats spin considerably, and I was already whirling around as the train launched up the first hill.

One of the highlights was when the seats began to spin as I navigated through an inversion – something I had never experienced before.

The face of a reporter who is getting ready for a cup of tea and a lie down

The spinning is also totally unpredictable, meaning every ride on ENSO will be different.

Top tip: I was told if you want a slightly less intense experience, riding with another person will add more weight, resulting in the chairs spinning less.

THE BIG ONE

Next up on my whistle-stop tour was the Big One – a rollercoaster that forever changed the Blackpool skyline when it opened in 1994.

Standing 235ft above sea level, signs placed every 50ft up on the lift hill ensured I knew exactly how high I was climbing.

I was briefly greeted with spectacular views of the Irish Sea as the train began its steep descent, before nose-diving towards the Promenade.

Hurtling around the track at high speeds, the ride interacts with other classics such as Steeplechase and the Big Dipper, creating thrilling ‘near-miss’ moments.

The Big One remains an icon for the park, and sections of the track are slowly being replaced to make sure the ride is here for decades to come.

REVOLUTION

Following my ride on the Big One, I was led to Revolution – a small rollercoaster that packs a punch.

Revolution opened in 1979 as the first 360° looping rollercoaster in Europe.

It is a launched shuttle coaster, meaning the train is accelerated forwards from a standing start so that it can navigate through the vertical loop.

Upon reaching the end of the track, I was launched backwards to experience the loop again in reverse.

It was a short ride, but it offered good pops of air time, and going backwards through the loop was surprisingly intense.

INFUSION

The fifth ride on the itinerary was Infusion, the world’s first looping coaster suspended over water.

The setting is fantastic, with the ride situated snuggly between the Big One and the Big Dipper.

It’s easily one of the most visually pleasing coasters I’ve ever ridden, and I couldn’t help but take in the view as I slowly made my way up the lift hill.

The coaster hits a top speed of nearly 50mph as it races through a number of inversions, including a heartline loop, a sidewinder and a double in-line-twist.

A number of water effects, including waterfalls and sprinklers, are also located around its circuit, although riders do not get particularly wet.

It’s not the smoothest rollercoaster in the world, but for me, that actually made the ride a little more fun.

ICE BLAST

My day ended with Ice Blast, and while this is not technically a rollercoaster, it is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Knowing I was about to be vertically launched up a 210ft tower, I couldn’t help but feel a little tense as I pulled down the restraint.

My knuckles were white as the ride slowly moved into position, with the brief wait feeling like a lifetime.

After a few seconds, I was blasted upwards at 80mph before being thrust back down for an incredible free-fall descent.

Compressed air is used to send the gondola to the top of the tower, giving the ride a distinctive sound as it launches.

Reaching forces of up to 4.5g and -1g, I was beginning to feel a little nauseous after my action-packed adventure, but the picturesque views certainly took my mind off it.

FINAL THOUGHTS

After my final ride, I took a quick glance at Valhalla – a highly anticipated ride set to reopen for technical rehearsals this April – before heading out of the park.

Having a theme park to myself was a childhood dream, so to be given the opportunity was truly special.

And although I may have been turning green by the end of the tour, it was certainly a lot of fun.

But am I cut out to be a rollercoaster tester? I’m not so sure about that...

If you fancy trying out these rides and many more, book your tickets at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website by clicking HERE.