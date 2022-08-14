Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival: 12 mouth watering pictures as artisan stall holders showcase the best of Lancashire's treats

There were fancy food and drink treats galore this weekend as the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival returned to the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

By Julia Bennett
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:21 am

The event, which is now in its 10th year, gives award-winning artisan producers of food and drink from all over Lancashire the chance to show off their wares over the two-day festival.

The Festival opened yesterday and continues today.

Find out what’s on here and take a look at our pictures from the event below.

1. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Wendy Rutter and Geraint Thomas enjoying what's on offer at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Yusuf Lambat of Dipz Artisan Donuts.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales

3. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Robert Silverwood of Skyclad Vodka

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Rebecca Carr from 186 Gin

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales
LancashireFleetwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 3