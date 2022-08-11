Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival is being staged at the Marine Hall and Gardens in Fleetwood on Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14 from 10am until 4pm.

The show, which is now in its 10th year, welcomes award-winning artisan producers of food and drink from all over Lancashire to sell their wares.Cakes and coffee, cheese and chutney, pies and puddings, wines, beers, spirits and more will be on sale, as well as a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options from award-winning exhibitors.

The Fylde Coast Food Festival returns to Fleetwood's Marine Hall and Gardens this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be live Bird of Prey displays, character meet and greets, live music and entertainment on the stage, a family fun fair and a brand new ‘Inflatazone’ area with ‘Zorbs’, inflatable bumper balls which people can wear to take on a special assault course.A ‘picnic basket trail hunt’ will be available for children, with treasure hunt sheets available from the Box Office. Children who complete the hunt should return their filled-in sheets for a prize at the end.

Organisers at Marine Hall said: “It has been wonderful to be able to plan this event for 2022 and provide an incredible free day out for people to enjoy this summer. The responses from exhibitors has been amazing and everyone is looking forward to being able to attend what is certain to be a brilliant and successful event.“With live music and entertainment, children’s activities and of course the delicious local food and drink, the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival is the perfect event by the seaside for all the family to enjoy.”

As well as on-stage performances within the Marine Hall itself, there will be some fantastical outdoor theatre performances of ‘Gloria and the Lost Bunny’, a short song and dance play for children, in the Mount Gardens on the Saturday.