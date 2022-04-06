Members of the public are invited to have a look at the Easter Garden at Freckleton Methodist Church, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, on Saturday, April 16 from 10am to 3pm.

Rev Stephen Heath said: “The Easter Garden and decorated church provides a wonderful setting to sit quietly and reflect, pray for family and friends, remember those no longer with us and pray for peace in Ukraine

“It lets the Easter story speak to us in our situation allowing despair to turn into hope, to bring light into dark times, to bring peace where there are troubles and joy into sorrows. This is what this garden has done for nigh on 50 years.

Easter Garden at Freckleton Methodist Church

“Back in the 1970s a lady called Annie Hall, having seen something similar in the school she worked in, decided to create a garden in Freckleton.

"Those who helped build it and those who came to visit have been touched at the way it has helped them and so, after an absence of two years due to Covid, the Easter Garden returns.”

The Easter Garden is never exactly the same two years running as the stones used to recreate the tomb are not labelled so it is dependent on how it is built each year.

And, as Easter weekend moves in the calendar year, the plants and flowers which are used change to reflect their availability at the time.

Admission is free.