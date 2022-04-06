Take a bird's eye view of Blackpool with these forgotten photos

In 2010 former Gazette photographer Rob Lock took advantage of a bright summer’s day to take to the air to get a bird’s eye view of some of Blackpool’s most famous landmarks.

By Simon Drury
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:01 pm

Here we present some of the pictures he took on the day, some of which have not been seen for two years.

Can you spot buildings which no longer exist and attractions that are now little more than a memory?

The Winter Gardens captured from the air in 2010

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stanley Park's beloved Italian Gardens
Starr Gate tram depot in 2010
North Pier from the air
St Johns Church captured by Rob Lock
View of Bloomfield Road from the Prom
An aerial shot of the Imperial Hotel from 2010
Bloomfield Road stadium in 2010
The resort's most famous landmark in 2010
The Pleasure Beach 2010
Blackpool