The new Wylde Coasters scheme will see local residents in the FY and PR postcode areas receive the online price anytime they visit Blackpool Pleasure Beach – a saving of up to £9 per person, or £36 per group, on the gate price.

Residents can purchase up to a maximum of four tickets on the day with wristbands purchased directly at the ticket centre at the standard (within seven day) online price.

In order to take advantage of the offer, proof of residence will be required.

The Big One

This can be a utility bill, bank statement or any other official document with the individual’s full name and postcode clearly visible. Each person can purchase up to four wristbands in any one transaction and can do this as many times as they like each season.

Family owned and run since it first opened all the way back in 1896, Blackpool Pleasure Beach offers rides, shows and events from thrilling rollercoasters to fun family rides.

In total the park has 10 amazing rollercoasters including the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster, ICON, the classic Big Dipper, and the thrilling Revolution. Guests can turn their world upside down on Infusion and even experience the thrills of the bobsled run with Avalanche.

Revolution at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Visitors to the park who might want something a little more sedate can enjoy classic rides such as the River Caves, Alice in Wonderland and the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

There's also Nickelodeon Land for the youngest park fans, where they can see all their favourite Nickelodeon characters, meet and greet with SpongeBob and PAW Patrol, take a spin on SpongeBob’s Splash Bash or ride on the Bikini Bottom Bus Tour then browse around the UK’s only Nick shop and pick up some fabulous Nickelodeon goodies,

Guests can enjoy their favourite rides in the dark with five Late Night Riding events taking place over the summer.

After dark, thrill seekers will be able to ride The Big One, The Grand National, Infusion and many more from 4pm to 10pm. They will also be entertained by with music from club DJ FY4, with the illuminated dancing water fountains set to help the park sparkle.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The annual spectacular ice show, Hot Ice ‘Rapture’, opens this July and runs until September with a star-studded cast of international ice skating champions.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “The Wylde Coasters discount scheme has been launched as we are always grateful for the support of people in the local area and wanted to be able to offer something back. I hope many people will take advantage of this scheme and enjoy discounted fun filled family days out with us.

The Wylde Coasters discount scheme is available now and is valid for every day of the season.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is open until Sunday November 27.