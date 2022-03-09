People living in postcodes FY1 to FY8, PR3 and PR4 can take advantage of the March Madness discount to catch up with their favourite zoo residents until March 31.

The two beautiful red panda cubs Ember and Kai, who were born in summer 2021, can be seen out and about along with more recent new arrivals - a gibbon and a king colobus monkey.

Nicola Benstead, marketing and PR executive at Blackpool Zoo, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing March Madness back for 2022.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our 2020 March Madness came to an early end when the first national lockdown was announced and last year the zoo was closed during March for the third lockdown, so we are looking forward to a more normal start to the season.

“Spring at the zoo is stunning with the parkland bursting into life and babies starting to arrive.

“We look forward to seeing familiar faces and new visitors come through the doors throughout the month!”

Residents will need to provide a valid form of identification as proof of address such as a recent utility bill or driving licence, to take advantage of the March Madness offer.

The March Madness discount can be used for up to six people per household and cannot be used in conjunction with family tickets or any other offers. Tickets can be purchased online using the code MARCH2022.