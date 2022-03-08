And that is the case with this play which has enough red herrings to make a decent catch of the day up the road in Fleetwood.

The action moves along at a nice pace making it easy to keep up with the plot, but there is always another surprise in the bag.

It's a great cast, and a privilege to watch stars Patrick Duffy (of Dallas fame) and Linda Purl (Homeland and Happy Days) performing at The Grand.

Patrick Duffy ( Daniel Corban) and Linda Purl (Elizabeth Corban)- Catch Me If You Can- Photo by Jack Merriman

They are a couple in real life but protagonists on stage. The sparks between them seem authentic and certainly contribute to the play's energy.

It's not a dark thriller, with plenty of humour injected into the script right from the opening scene when Inspector Levine is called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban (Purl).

When Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband Daniel (played by Duffy) accuses her of being an imposter, setting off a series of baffling events and intrigue.

Duffy brilliantly portrays Daniel’s frustration in trying to make people believe his story, switching between anger and resignation as events unfold.

Meanwhile Gray O'Brien, famous for his role as villain Tony Gordon from Coronation Street, creates a classic wise-cracking American detective in his version of Inspector Levine.

And with the action set in the 1960s, it means the central theme of mis-identification works perfectly.