The world famous “woodie” has reached the magical milestone today (Wednesday, August 23) after thrilling guests for a whole century.

The Pleasure Beach will be throwing an exclusive birthday party for the rollercoaster to honour the legendary attraction with celebrations to begin after the park closes this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will receive a commemorative birthday party ticket, certificate and voucher for a free glass of prosecco and cupcake – and of course, they will have the opportunity to ride the coaster on her special day.

The Big Dipper in all her wooden glory in 1959. (Picture by Blackpool Pleasure Beach)

Ahead of its centenary celebrations, the ride has undergone a magical ‘glow-up’, with maintenance to its wooden structure and new paint to its famous onion.

CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Although this coaster may be a veteran amongst the park, it’s a truly enjoyable ride, and we hope that its recent ‘glow-up’ will reinstate its position as a grand wooden coaster that is rich with history and a century full of memories and laughs.

“A coaster as monumental as our Big Dipper deserves nothing less than the glamorous party we intend on throwing, and we want everyone else to celebrate with us. It is set to be an evening filled with fun!”

The Big Dipper photographed in 1984. (Picture by Blackpool Pleasure Beach)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opened in 1923 at a cost of £25,000, the Big Dipper holds the title as one of Britain’s oldest continuously in use rollercoasters and is one of the oldest rides in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find a collection of rare and nostalgic pictures of the iconic rollercoaster here.

Its iconic status has seen millions of people step aboard the famous trains which takes guests on a three minute, white-knuckle ride to the top of its summit, on an adrenalin-filled journey filled with the big drops and exhilarating turns before returning to the station.

Over the years, Big Dipper has also seen some famous thrillseekers board her train, including the likes of Hollywood icon Diana Dors, Wayne Rooney and Robbie Williams just to name a few.

View from across the Boating Lake to the Big Dipper in 1928. (Picture by Blackpool Pleasure Beach)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Dipper will be open during normal park operating hours today (Wednesday, August 23) for those who wish to ride during their visit.

Tickets for the special birthday event will be available to purchase on the Pleasure Beach website and will be priced at £15 per ticket.