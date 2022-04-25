Join The Victorian Ghost Hunter, Haunted Blackpool author and founder of Supernatural Events, Stephen Mercer, on a Blackpool Ghost Walk.

He will guide guests from the Promenade through the town’s streets where he will stop at some of Blackpool’s most important – and most haunted – buildings, attractions and outside spaces to hear tales of terror, stories of the supernatural, horrifying hauntings, myth, mystery, the macabre and even murder.

The 2022 Blackpool Ghost Walks will feature three different tours – Thursday Thrills, Friday Frights and Saturday Scares – along with some new stories and a few ‘old favourites’.

The Victorian Ghost Hunter, Stephen Mercer Photograph by Elizabeth Gomm

And as the finale to the outside walking tours, everyone attending is invited to join their ghost host for the ‘Victorian Séance’ experience in a room on an upper floor in the former Stanley Arms Hotel, which is now The Brew Room on Church Street.

Stephen said: “I am so pleased to be returning this year with three different Blackpool Ghost Walks – Thursday Thrills, Friday Frights and Saturday Scares.

"Each of the tours has a separate route so those who join The Victorian Ghost Hunter on them will get to hear even more stories and tales at different locations throughout the town and along the Promenade.

"One of the most popular additions to the tours has been the ‘Victorian Séance’ experience when those who join the ghost host on the spooky strolls are invited to join him in an upper floor in The Brew Room, to try and communicate with the spirit world; just like they did in Victorian times.

"It’s going to be fun and, yes, quite a bit spooky. We are ready for a few screams from our guests this year again!”

Robert Wynne, owner of The Brew Room, said: “Since reopening this old Victorian Pub we have all noticed spirits of all kind in the building.

"It is fantastic that Supernatural Events is including the building in the tours again, not just tales told outside but actually coming inside; the upper floors are particularly well preserved and particularly spooky!”

Victorian Seance experience with The Victorian Ghost Hunter

Blackpool Ghost Walks take place during all major holiday periods, throughout the Illuminations and right up to Halloween.

They begin at 7pm from the Tourist Information Centre, Festival House on The Promenade (next to The Beach House), and last approximately 90 minutes. They are family friendly.

Tickets are £6 per person, which includes both the ghost walk and the ‘Victorian Séance’ experience, and can be purchased in advance via www.BlackpoolGhostWalks.co.uk. You can also buy your tickets from your ghost host on the evening of a walk or from the Tourist Information Centre on The Promenade.

Blackpool Ghost Walks and Supernatural Events has consistently been rated ‘Number One Tour in Blackpool’ by Tripadvisor for the past seven years, receiving the Travellers’ Choice award – the new name for the Certificate in Excellence – every year.

Full dates of Blackpool Ghost Walks (including the ‘Victorian Séance’ experience) are

- May Bank Holiday: Fridy, April 29

- Half Term: Friday, May 27; Thursday, June 2; Friday, June 3; Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10

- Summer Season: Friday, July 22; Saturday, July 23; Thursday, July 28; Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30; Thursday, August 11; Friday, August 12; Thursday, August 18; Friday, August 19; Thursday, August 25; Friday, August 26; and Saturday, August 27