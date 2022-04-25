There are also various events planned across the coast for Queen’s momentous Platinum Jubilee.

For music fans, there is the return of Lytham Festival in July and Blackpool’s Rebellion Punk Festival in August, both boasting a string of big names.

Paul Weller was recently announced as the headliner for the final night of the biggest Lytham Festival so far, which spans 10 nights and takes place on Lytham Green between Tuesday, June 28 and Sunday, July 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary Red Arrow performed at as previous Blackpool Air Show

Motown legend Diana Ross, US rock giants The Strokes, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, indie rockers Snow Patrol, kings of disco Nile Rodgers and CHIC, British music icons Duran Duran, Elbow and Simply Red and global favourites Tears For Fears are the other headline acts.

Rebellion has long had international significance, with punk fans coming to the resort from across the world to enjoy so many legendary acts featured in the one event.

This year’s more diverse event, at various venues across town from August 4-7, includes headliners Stiff Little Fingers, The Stranglers, Toyah, Squeeze and Gary Numan, along with numerous others acts.

Music lovers attend the original punk and alternative Rebellion Festival weekend, based in and around Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

While Covid put paid to the entire event in 2020, it returned last year but in a much-restricted format due to the pandemic.

Now it is back, as big as ever and with a brand-new open-air stage on the promenade – boasting a capacity for 15,000 fans.

The Fylde coast’s family-friendly galas and carnivals are back this year.

Poulton Gala (Saturday, May 28), Thornton Cleveleys Gala (Sunday, June 12), Fleetwood Carnival (Saturday, June 18) and , Lytham Club Day (Saturday June 25) are all returning this summer.

Heather Frost from Festive Road CIC at the Fleetwood Tram Sunday

Expect parades of floats with marching bands, funfairs and a feast of other activities on those days.

Another event making a comeback is the Fleetwood Transport Festival, known locally as Tram Sunday, on Sunday July 17.

This spectacle is one of the biggest transport festivals in the North of England but has the bonus of including the lively SpareParts Festival, which features a quirky transport-themed parade and street theatre.

There will be classic cars, buses, lorries and motorcycles and it is hoped it can also include a number of vintage trams too.

Club Day fun in the grounds of Lytham Hall

Blackpool Air Show is all set for take off as organisers put the finishing touches to this year’s programme.

The event is back after an absence of two years and the aerial entertainment is set for the weekend of August 13 and 14.

The air show is one of the one of the biggest on the resort calendar and attracts up to 100,000 visitors.

It regularly sees some of the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft performing high over the iconic seafront, with the Red Arrows frequently invited to perform.

Meanwhile, various events are being staged to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

These include a two day feast of activities in Anchorsholme Park in Cleveleys, on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4, currently being coordinated by the Friends of Anchorsholme Park

Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2019

In Wyre, street parties and beacon-lighting are among the events being staged to mark the milestone.

One major event will be the Through the Decades exhibition at the Jubilee marquee at Wyre Council’s Civic Centre in Poulton, from Wednesday June 1 to Friday June 3.

The exhibition will span the 70 years of The Queen’s reign and will include replicas, scrap books, quizzes and fashion of the eras.

Visitors will have an opportunity to guess the objects, play traditional children’s games, make music on old bottles, rummage through button boxes and browse comics, knitting patterns and annuals.

On Thursday June 2 communities from the four corners of the nation and the Commonwealth will come together to light more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons.

In Wyre, beacons will be at the Mount in Fleetwood and at Cherestanc Square in Garstang.

On the same day, Fleetwood’s Mount gardens will play host free outdoor theatre performances of Alice in Wonderland at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Sunday 5 June is marked nationally as the day for The Big Jubilee Lunch and people are invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the celebrations.