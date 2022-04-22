See which national retailer is set for a return to Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Planning documents have revealed the retailer wants to take over the former Argos store and the Pets at Home store on Blackpool Retail Park, off Squires Gate Lane.

A rear service yard would also be used as a garden centre as part of the proposals.

The existing Pets at Home store, which also includes a Vets4Pets veterinary surgery, would relocate to the former Office Outlet unit on the retail park.

The former Argos Store on Blackpool Retail Park which is now earmarked to become a Homebase

Planning applications for the developments have been submitted to both Blackpool Council and Fylde Council because the retail park straddles both planning authorities.

Documents submitted to Fylde Council say Homebase plans to open in the units currently occupied by Pets at Home and previously by the former Argos store, the latter having relocated to Sainsbury's in Talbot Road.

They add: "Homebase historically occupied floorspace at the retail park, and its return is therefore a positive development in terms of the range of services for local residents and retail employment.

Pets at Home would relocate as part of the plans

"The Homebase proposal has presented the opportunity for Pets at Home to relocate to Unit F and take the other remaining vacant unit at the retail park."

The plans include external alterations to the former Office Outlet store and the creation of a mezzanine floor.

Plans for the former Argos and current Pets at Home units include installing a new canopy and the enclosure of the rear service yard for use as a garden centre.

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it would mean all the units on the retail park are once more occupied. Other traders on the site include Currys, Aldi and TK Maxx.

The former Office Outlet unit

The planning document says: “The retail park is a well-established retail warehousing destination, which borders upon the Fylde and Blackpool Council areas.

“It comprises a number of retail units which have been developed with the support of both Fylde District Council and Blackpool Council over the past 25 years.”