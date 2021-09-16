New Costa Coffee shop and drive-thru opens at South Shore retail park tomorrow

The new Costa at Squire's Gate retail park

The shop, next to Halfords at the retail park off Amy Johnson Way, was given the green light by council bosses in March 2020, not long after two other new developments were approved nearby.

Part of the Morrisons car park was flattened and transformed into a new retail area with a drive-thru Starbucks and a Nandos restaurant earlier this year.

READ: New Blackpool Starbucks opens in South Shore but Nandos and Costa Coffee not ready yetCosta staff were at the shop today preparing for the shop's official opening tomorrow morning.

The new Costa at Squire's Gate retail park

The development, by LS Retail Warehousing Limited, also includes a revised car park for Costa customers, an outdoor seating area, new pedestrian footpaths and crossings, kerb alterations, and stainless steel bollards.

A spokesman for the company said the new shop was intended to complement the primary retail function of the existing retail park, serving those attending the park to shop at the nearby Aldi, Morrisons, Pets at Home, Dunelm, Iceland, Halfords and Currys PC World stores.