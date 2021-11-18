Blackpool Council say they played 'no role' in organising 260ft Star Flyer ride

The 260ft structure - Europe's largest travelling aerial ride - was set to propel riders to heights of more than 210 feet, nearly half the height of Blackpool Tower.

But the ride, located in St John's Square, was dismantled on Thursday (November 18) after Blackpool Council realised it was "significantly bigger than envisaged".

The council later said it played no role in commissioning the ride as it was "privately-funded venture", and it had a duty to ensure public safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assembly of the Star Flyer ride in Blackpool has now been halted

"The plan that was originally proposed for St John's was for small-scale children's rides, but the organisers made a late change in their plans," a spokesman said.

"When this particular ride arrived in the square, the installation started without the necessary council approvals.

"It became clear that the overall footprint of the ride, coupled with vehicle mitigation measures, made it too big to fit in the square."

They added: "The view was taken that it would not be safe to operate so close to what is a public highway.

"Given this is a space used by buses, taxis and pedestrians, it was deemed inappropriate for this location."

The Council has pledged to try and find a more suitable site for the attraction.

Blackpool Promotions had planned to make the ride a key part of this year's Winter Gardens Wonderland.

But the dismantling of the ride led to the postponement of some of the markets, which were due to open tomorrow (Friday, November 19).

A spokesman for the firm said: "We hope to open very soon and will keep you all up to speed on the latest opening dates/times.

"We remain committed to creating the best possible experience for everyone in Blackpool and the many thousands of visitors to the resort this Christmas.

"We are more than confident that the Winter Gardens Wonderland will be a huge success and it will still be a magical experience for everyone involved."

The skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins, magical forest, light installations, festive light projection shows and Magical Express tram rides will go ahead as planned on Friday, November 19.